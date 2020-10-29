Saudi Arabia to host foreign Umrah pilgrims from November 1

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia will open the Umrah pilgrimage to foreign pilgrims from Nov. 1, Saudi media reported on Thursday.

“The Umrah pilgrimage is allowed for Muslims from across the world,” Saudi state TV said, citing a statement from the Ministry of Pilgrimage. The Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel Al-Arabiya said Umrah will be allowed from Nov. 1, according to Reuters.