Vatican and Al-Azhar condemned the Nice attack

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican and Al-Azhar strongly condemned the knife attack in southeastern France and reiterated their strong opposition to violence and terrorism.

Egypt’s Al-Azhar University and “Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb”, Egyptian Islamic scholar, in a statement this afternoon (Thursday), strongly condemned the knife attack near Notre Dame Church in the southeastern coastal city of Nice a few hours ago that left three dead and several injured.

The statement stressed the need to work to combat all acts of violence, extremism, hatred and fanaticism, saying: “In any case, there is no justification for those heinous terrorist acts that are contrary to the tolerant teachings of Islam and all the heavenly religions.”

Al-Azhar University, in a statement, warned against the escalation of the discourse of violence and hatred, and also called for the voice of wisdom, reason and commitment to social responsibility to prevail, especially when it comes to the beliefs and lives of others.

Meanwhile, Vatican spokesman

Matteo Bruni issued a statement condemning the armed attack in Nice, stressing that terrorism and violence are unacceptable.

A Vatican spokesman said in a statement that this was a moment of pain in the face of confusion, referring to the attack on Notre Dame Church in Nice: “Today’s attack sowed death in a place of kindness and peace, in the house of God.

Stating that Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic Christian leader, is briefed about the attack and praying for its victims, Bruni stressed that the pope hopes the French people will respond to evil in a uniform way.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English