CAIR warns US Muslims against travel to France

SHAFAQNA- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) warned American Muslims against traveling to France .

The nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization,issued a travel advisory on its website warning American Muslims against traveling to France amid the French government’s “hypocritical and dangerous” campaign of Islamophobic bigotry targeting French Muslims, mosques and Islamic organizations.

CAIR also cited a racist stabbing attack on two Muslim women in Paris and legal prohibitions on religious attire as examples of the danger and discrimination American Muslims may face in France.

Last week, CAIR called on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIFR) to investigate France’s ongoing campaign of “collective punishment” against the French Muslim community, as well as France’s longstanding history of turning anti-religious bigotry into government policy.