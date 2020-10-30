What is the meaning of Hablol Mateen?

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) has sent down the Quran as Hablal Mateen, and God has clearly explained that sending down the Quran is not like sending rain from the sky. Allah (SWT) sent down rain which means dropped it to the earth, but the Quran was descended down; meaning it (Hablol Mateen) is hanging (stretching out) towards the earth which one side of this unbreakable rope is in the hands of Allah (SWT) [1]. The point of the hanging of Hablol Mateen is that this rope is unbreakable and is immune from any harm and if anyone wants to remain safe must hold fast to this rope as mentioned in Ayah 103 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “And hold fast, all together, by the rope which Allah (SWT) (stretches out for you) and be not divided among yourselves.”

[1] Qorarul Akhbar, Daylami, Page 62.