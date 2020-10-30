Hadith of the Twelve Leaders

SHAFAQNA- Bukhari’s and Muslim’s Hadith collections, which are among the best and most reliable Hadith collections of Sunni Muslims, include a tradition that refers to the rule of twelve leaders (Amir). Bukhari writes that Jabir ibn Samra said: ‘I hear the Prophet (PBUH) say: “There will be twelve leaders.” Then he said something I didn’t hear. I asked my father what he had said and he told me: “They will all be from the Quraysh.”’ (Bukhari, 9/101, tradition nos. 7222 and 7223).

Meanwhile, Muslim relates from the Prophet (PBUH):

‘This (Islam) will not be finished until twelve successors come and go after me… they will all be from the Quraysh’ (Muslim 6/3).

Ahmad ibn Hanbal narrates that Masruq, a Successor, said: ‘I was sitting near Abd Allah ibn Masʿud as he recited the Quran, when a man asked him: “Did you ask the Prophet (PBUH) the number of his successors?” Abd-Allah answered: “Nobody has ever asked me this since I entered Iraq. Yes, I asked the Prophet and he replied: ‘They will be twelve, as the leaders of the Israelites were.’

Other traditions tell us that the Prophet (PBUH) prefixed his description of the twelve successors with one of the following clauses:

‘Islam will always be mighty so long as…’

‘Islam will always be victorious so long as…,’

‘Islam will always be firm so long as…’,

and ‘Islam will always be true so long as…’

Thus, the Prophet (PBUH) has connected the greatness, victory, firmness and truth of Islam to the leadership of the Twelve Imams and compared them with the Prophets of the Israelites. These descriptions apply to the Twelve Imams, beginning with Imam Ali (AS), who made many efforts to spread the teachings of Islam and in this way guaranteed the greatness of Islam. Moreover, all Muslims – whether Shia or Sunni – are in agreement that these the Imams were among the most knowledgeable and pious people of their time.

Let us consider this matter from another angle and suppose that the Four Caliphs (i.e. Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman and Ali) were what guaranteed the greatness and victory of Islam. The problem is that their periods of leadership were short and they were only four in number. The Umayyad rulers were tyrants and there were more than twelve of them. The Abbasid rulers were tyrants in a similar fashion, guilty of bloodshed and persecution and, again, there were more than twelve of them.

As far as understanding the Prophet’s words, we should be looking for twelve consecutive leaders whose personalities reflect the descriptions provided by the Prophet. It is very strange that some Sunni writers have tried to prove that the Prophet (PBUH) was actually referring to the four caliphs along with some Umayyad rulers such as Muawiya, Yazid, Abdal-Malik Marwan and Walid, some of whom were notorious for murdering the Prophet’s (PBUH) Companions and drinking alcohol in Kaaba (Suyuti, Tarikh, 250).

Source: Shīa Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatullāh Jaʿfar Subḥānī, Chapter 4