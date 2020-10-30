Paris after the campaign to ban French goods: Islamic religion and culture is part of our history

SHAFAQNA- The French Foreign Minister sent a message of peace to the Islamic world, emphasizing that France was a country of forgiveness, not humiliation and rejection.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the National Assembly on the sidelines of his ministry’s budget review, “Do not listen to voices that want to arouse suspicion and slander. We should not confine ourselves to the attacks of a minority that has taken security into play.”

He added: “Islamic religion and culture are part of the history of France and Europe and we respect them. Muslims belong completely to our national society.”

The French Foreign Minister also stressed: “It is not possible for us to accept misleading actions because their aim is to make the facts look bad and distort and hide them.”

Without mentioning a specific group or country, Le Drian stated that words and deeds have consequences that require their owners to take responsibility, and that France will never forget them.

However, he implicitly referred to Turkey, which has been criticizing France and President Emmanuel Macron for a few days with harsh words; Especially by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The French Foreign Minister continued: “A number of European countries and other places are never deceived. We can clearly say, and our partners can clearly see, that what is at stake is the fundamental battle against religious extremism.

“We will never give up human values ​​in the face of freedom and the model of democracy and pluralism,” Le Drian concluded.

