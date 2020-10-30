Saad Al-Hariri’s message for the birth anniversary of Prophet of Mercy

SHAFAQNA- The caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon congratulated the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in a post he published on his page in social media.

Saad Al-Hariri wrote in this message: The memorial of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is full of the most beautiful meanings and the best attributes. On this auspicious occasion, it should be noted that if killing and terrorism are not acceptable and condemned, insulting the Prophet of Mercy (PBUH) is also an attack on Muslim sentiments around the world and will not be acceptable. Moderation is the basis of Islam for coexistence and communication between nations.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English