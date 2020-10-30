Israeli-Lebanese border talks; Israeli delegation rejected Lebanese request

SHAFAQNA- A source in the Israeli Ministry of Energy said that the regime’s cabinet opposed the debate on Lebanon’s new request to expand the disputed area along its maritime borders.

“Lebanon’s request in the border talks is full control of Israeli gas fields in the Mediterranean, which is not in line with the demands made by Lebanon in the last 10 years,” the Israeli source told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat Newspaper.

The source added: “Lebanese negotiators in Ras al-Naqoura shocked the Israeli delegation with a new plan; The plan shows that they are seeking not only an 850-kilometer disputed area between the two sides, but also an additional 1,430 kilometers inside the Israeli zone in economic waters, which has sparked a heated debate between the two delegations, with the Israelis opposing discussions on this request have been announced to the Lebanese delegation.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English