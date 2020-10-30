The Socio-Economic Challenges of Muslims in Britain: By Hannah Elizabeth Smith

Shafaqna / by Hannah Elizabeth Smith

A significant proportion of the Muslim community in Britain is suffering from systemic socio-economic problems compared to society at large. According to the last UK National Census, for example, Muslim men are up to 76 per cent less likely to have a job of any kind compared to white, male British Christians of the same age and with the same qualifications; 24 per cent of Muslims over the age of 50 have “bad” or “very bad” health compared to 12.1 per cent of the whole population and the number of Muslim prisoners has risen 200 per cent in the past 15 years such that the number of Muslim prisoners is disproportionately higher than the number of Muslims in the general population (14 per cent compared to 4 per cent).

Data from the 2011 Census on the Muslim population in prison or detention centres differs from the Ministry of Justice statistics. The latter indicates 13% of the prison population in England and Wales is Muslim, though this includes both British and non-British nationals and those adopting the faith in prison. The Muslim Council of Britain says “The higher proportion of Muslims in hostels for the homeless and in prison is an unwelcome social reality, requiring urgent attention by mosques and Muslim civil society. Some good practice projects have recently been initiated for offender rehabilitation that should be replicated more widely.”

Muslims of ‘Asian or Asian British’ ethnicity who comprise 68% of the overall Muslim population form 41% of the Muslim prison population. Muslims of the ‘Black or Black British’ ethnicity comprising 10% of the overall Muslim population, form 31% of the Muslim prison population. The Muslim Council of Britain argue that it would therefore be wrong to generalise that Muslims in detention are predominantly of Asian ethnicity. Since the Stephen Lawrence inquiry there has been greater awareness of the over-representation of African Caribbean young men in prison, with contributory factors such as an institutionally racist criminal justice system; there are however broader issues of social disadvantage at play as well.

Poor school standards in many Muslim urban areas, a thriving drug culture as well as religious and racial discrimination among employers have also allegedly played a significant part in criminalising and sidelining a significant sector of the Muslim community.

Statistics do not necessarily give the full picture about the British Muslim community’s challenges, and as with any other social or religious group, it is not a homogenous unit and has its huge internal variations and mitigating circumstances that might well explain some of the dismal numbers that have emerged with great scrutiny and analysis. Nonetheless its undeniable that there are significant problems that require urgent attention. Almost half of the Muslim population lives in the most deprived areas.

The MCB, one of the largest British Muslim organizations, admits the survey “data also reveals the high percentage of Muslim households that rely on social housing. The self-reported health of British Muslims is similar to that of the overall population, except for the older age group of Muslims where health deteriorates more markedly and particularly amongst Muslim females aged 65 and above. There are similar trends in the case of self-declared disability.”

Meanwhile the impact of these social problems manifests in scurrilous opportunist media headlines highlighting Muslim groomers, Muslim terrorists, and. Undoubtedly exaggerated allegations of Muslim mysoginistic tendencies. The reputation of Islam and Muslims has been pounded mercilessly and they’ve often been unjustly tarnished. Muslim people are demonised by this almost constant negative media coverage from mainstream media outlets and politicians who also wrongly ascribe all manner of crimes and social ills from forced marriages to female circumcision to women’s illiteracy to the religion of Islam.

Some research studies have been able to measure the negativity of the press coverage of Islam and Muslims and the results are shocking: one major study of 974 British press articles published between 2000 and 2008 found two thirds of the articles to portray British Muslims as a “threat” and a “problem”. Channel 4 televisions last investigation into this also confirmed around seven out of ten non Muslim British residents thought Muslims were a danger. For anybody who lives within these communities that’s certainly not true but the incessant media negative media stereotyping has undoubtedly given many non Muslims the excuse to be more Islamophobic.

With this huge rise in negative media coverage since the 9-11 terror attacks it is no surprise that the non-Muslim majority population of Britain express increasing concern and fear about the presence and activities of Muslims in Britain such that 47% of Britons now view Muslims as a threat and 58% of Britons associate Islam with so-called extremism.

In reality Muslims have actually contributed hugely to building the economic success of the British nation, and continue to do so, too. Without going into the riches Britain enjoyed from its Imperialist era from Muslim colonies, or the contribution of millions of Muslims in both Great Wars of the 20th Century the phenomenal nation building efforts of early immigrants to Britain from South Asia cannot be denied. These labourers worked in the toughest and often most dangerous jobs, for the least wages, after Queen Elizabeth 1st appealed to workers from the British Commonwealth to come to assist in filling the UK’s acute labour shortage. It became successful symbiotic relationship, with British industry benefiting from dedicated cheaper labour doing the jobs native Britishers often wouldn’t do. The migrants, earning largely the lowest salaries whilst living in mostly cramped communal household settings of a dozen or more people per house, sent pounds sterling to Bangladesh and Pakistan to support their largely poor extended families and surviving in an alien land. A huge achievement in itself.

Today many of that generation suffer from ailments related to their hard labour in health hazard industries like asbestos and plastics manufacturing, many also see their new generations being treated with increasing racial discrimination, and their religion being vilified but yet still they remain loyal to Britain.

After this early wave of Muslim immigrants the 1970’s saw the arrival of East African Asian Muslims, while in the 80’s and 90’s Britain accommodated the influx of considerable numbers of refugees from Iraq, mostly persecuted Shia escaping Saddam Hossein’s regime, and also refugees from Somalia escaping their warlords infighting.

Significant proportions of all these communities have, in fact, done very well in terms of material success and still sing the praises of life in Britain having established successful businesses, and worked as professionals in fields as diverse as the law medicine and civil service.

Many of the upwardly mobile middle class Muslim immigrants gradually moved into more affluent suburban towns as well as the more sought after postcodes in the larger cities. A lot of these economically well off Muslims might even find the gloomy socio-economic statistics, cited earlier about their fellow less privileged Muslims, quite surprising and even rather shocking. So inspite of many material success stories such as the business minded Shia Khojas, Ismailis, Mirpuris and many others there are also clearly a significant proportion of Muslims struggling with the challenges of unemployment, drug abuse, family breakdown and other social and economic challenges.

The continued exponential rise in Islamophobia, sporadic acts of terrorism, the Brexit phenomena, British citizens general fear of migrants swamping indigenous British culture or the erasure of the vague notion of ‘Britishness’ plus the economic impact of Covid 19 are all very real threats to Muslim safety and security. The Right wing movements use of such fears and its rapid growth bares testimony to that threat. However the optimism of Muslim communities, their faith in the British State and the largely genuinely tolerant decent British public also gives cause for hope.

Nonetheless alarm bells have been ringing, mainly among social activist circles in the past few years, as the culture of Islamophobia (fear of Islam and Muslims) has gone hand-in-hand with political calls for change within the British Muslim community as well in mainland Europe. For the first time since Muslims began settling in Britain, Islamic culture and Muslim behaviours are being openly criticised, challenged, and waves of legislation imposed. Arzu Merali, a founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, dubbed the emerging social reality in Britain as ‘an environment of hate’ and the Commission accuses many within the British institutions and levers of power of trying to socially and religiously engineer Muslims whilst ignoring the disproportionately dire socio-economic plight of Muslims.

Some of the State scrutiny upon British Muslims in the past five years includes accusations of plots to take over and Islamicize secular state schools, inspection failures of Muslim independent schools because they teach about orthodox Islamic jurisprudence and practise forms of gender segregation, investigations and closures of Muslim charities that receive foreign funding or aid foreign causes, widespread spying on Muslims and their children as young as 2 years of age by all public agencies including nursery schools in case they shown signs of radicalisation to commit acts of terror, the proposal of government inspections of religious supplementary schools (madrasahs) and changes to shariah courts.

IHRC and our own fledgling Think Tank called the Initiative for Muslim Community Development expect this monitoring and regulation of Muslim community activities to advance further placing the autonomy and identity of Muslims under threat.The Relationship and Sex Education proposals by the British Education establishment for infants is one example of the new push to assimilate Muslims into mainstream secular liberal values and it has shocked many within the Muslim communities. For some who hadn’t felt the pinch of the alleged emerging ‘environment of hate’ yet , the penny has finally dropped that all is not well and there is indeed a gradual shift in British education taking it further away from the Abrahamic religious faith community’s morals and values.

Our analyses, at IMCD, of this unnecessary external interference from various State and non State agencies such as the Prevention of Extremism teams, Quilliam Foundation, the Henry Jackson Society and many others, leads us to believe that traditional Muslim culture and jurisprudence (fiqh) which is being labelled “extreme”, and therefore by implication a potential catalyst for violent terrorist-type activities, is in fact being challenged and criminalised.This in turn opens all Muslim organizations to State scrutiny and the demand for increased change to make Islam and its followers in the UK more compliant and compatible with secular liberalisms dictats on what institutional religion should be. The highly secularized Liberal Church of England is arguably the prototype of what this British Islamic model might be and the sense is very much that Muslims should shift towards this kind of model with its normalization of homosexuality, compliance with feminist values and other such liberal ideas and values – or else.

A number of vital institutions and interventions are desperately required to create a more robust defence of Islamic institutions and indeed the faith itself and its practice. Such research and evidence gathering institutions would fill the vacuum in crucial areas of Muslim community development. There are for instance still no high quality effective Islamically-inspired Muslim community-development think tanks or policy-development institutions. The lack of such an independent professional institution threatens both the spiritual well-being and safety of Muslims in Britain. The lack of such an institution has resulted in our failure to develop a robust analysis of the root causes of many of our problems or the solutions to issues such as religious illiteracy, rising crime, poor health and religious discrimination. We urgently need the highest religious authorities to sanction and support a professional body that can catalyse the development of a coherent holistic well-researched and evidence-based long term vision for our communities here in the United Kingdom.

Biography: Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith holds a 1st class undergraduate MSci degree in Geophysics from Imperial College London, a Master of Science from University of Michigan in Geology and a Post Graduate Certificate of Education in Teaching Secondary Science and Physics from the Institute of Education, London.