https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/80b22339b9a1907af2aadb02b717346f_523.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-01 12:05:072020-11-01 12:05:07Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani: Allah (SWT) sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to correct all misunderstandings of previous religions +Video
Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani: Allah (SWT) sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to correct all misunderstandings of previous religions +Video
SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani in a message congratulated the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!