Date :Friday, October 30th, 2020 | Time : 17:56 |ID: 178756 | Print

7.0-magnitude earthquake kills at least 14 people in Turkey and Greek

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Fourteen people died and 419 people were injured in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on Friday.

People ran onto streets in panic in the Turkish city of Izmir, witnesses said, after the quake struck with a magnitude of up to 7.0. Neighbourhoods were deluged with surging seawater which swept debris inland and left fish stranded as it receded.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 12 people died, one due to drowning, while 419 people were injured. On the Greek island of Samos two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found dead in an area where a wall had collapsed, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Hassan Rouhani, Iran, JCPOA, IAEA President Rouhani: Iran remains committed to JCPOA
The Syrian Endgame, “A Lost War is Dangerous”. US-NATO, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, “Losers on The Rampage”; Prof.…
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America petitions UN to coerce Turkey into protecting Orthodox Christian cultural heritage
Riyadh prepares for ground invasion in Syria
Two captured Western members of Daesh deported from Turkey
Hypocritical much? Merkel blames Russia for Syria’s plight
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *