7.0-magnitude earthquake kills at least 14 people in Turkey and Greek

SHAFAQNA- Fourteen people died and 419 people were injured in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on Friday.



People ran onto streets in panic in the Turkish city of Izmir, witnesses said, after the quake struck with a magnitude of up to 7.0. Neighbourhoods were deluged with surging seawater which swept debris inland and left fish stranded as it receded.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 12 people died, one due to drowning, while 419 people were injured. On the Greek island of Samos two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found dead in an area where a wall had collapsed, Reuters reported.