Date :Friday, October 30th, 2020 | Time : 18:35 |ID: 178767 | Print

Coronavirus :Number of infections in England continues to increase steeply

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The ONS Infection Survey said that new coronavirus cases in UK rose by around 51,900 each day last week.

“The most recent modelled estimate shows the number of infections in England continues to increase steeply,” the ONS said.

The ONS Infection Survey estimated 568,100 people had COVID-19 infections between 17 to 23 October, up from 433,300 the week before, according to Reuters.

 

You might also like
France: Eiffel Tower screens portraits of healthcare workers in tribute
Islamophobia holding back UK Muslims in workplace, study finds
Terrorism aspires to fragment communities through fear and mistrust
Najaf Ashraf is preparing to celebrate the liberation of Corona+ Video
Coronavirus could infect 90 percent of Yemenis in war-torn country
MCB: Parties must tackle Islamophobia to win Muslims' votes
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *