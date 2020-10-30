Coronavirus :Number of infections in England continues to increase steeply

SHAFAQNA- The ONS Infection Survey said that new coronavirus cases in UK rose by around 51,900 each day last week.

“The most recent modelled estimate shows the number of infections in England continues to increase steeply,” the ONS said.

The ONS Infection Survey estimated 568,100 people had COVID-19 infections between 17 to 23 October, up from 433,300 the week before, according to Reuters.