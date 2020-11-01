Analysis: Corona in Islamic countries until the end of October 2020

SHAFAQNA | by Ayda Ali Akbari: It seems that the decrease in people’s sensitivity to health protocols has led to an increase in the corona virus in recent months, which doubles the concerns of health officials as the winter season approaches. Most countries have reintroduced restrictions to reduce the incidence and mortality of the disease.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Middle East is Islamic Republic of Iran (612,772 cases), followed by Iraq (472,630) and Turkey (373,154) and Saudi Arabia (347,282). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (34,864) followed by Iraq (10,910) and Pakistan (6,806).

Based on data from worldometers website, until the end of October 2020, Iran’s tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 612,772 on Saturday (31 October) after 7,820 new infections were reported. A total of 481,930 patients in Iran have so far recovered or been released from hospitals, with 5,185 still in critical condition in intensive care units.

Iran has reported the highest number of total cases in the region and is the 14th country in the world. Iranian health officials openly admit Iran is deep into its third, and biggest, wave of the disease, and hospitals report overcrowded intensive care units.

The incidence of COVID-19 in Iran has been increasing in recent months and days. in an attempt to force Iranians to abide by social distancing rules, including the compulsory wearing of face masks in public, the government has introduced fines, initially in Tehran and now as the trend of increasing cases, the government will impose restrictions on about 40 cities and towns in Iran.

Iraq is now the second most affected country in the Middle East after Iran and is the 17th country in the world. The number of patients in Iraq has been rising since June. The ministry of health reported 1,997 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday-31 October, bringing the nationwide infections to 472,630. The death toll from the infectious virus up to 10,910 and the total recoveries to 399,655.

Turkey was unsuccessful in the early days of the corona outbreak and reached its peak in March. Officials tried to reduce the disease process by imposing restrictions, and now the disease process is increasing. Turkey reported the total diagnosed patients to 373,154. The death toll in Turkey rose to 10,177, while the tally of recoveries increased to 322,465.

Saudi Arabia has passed in June the peak of corona and now has an almost steady trend with the identification of 400 new patients daily. Saudi Arabia reported 402 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours (31 October), raising the total cases in the kingdom to 347,282. The Saudi health ministry also reported 19 more deaths, increasing the death toll to 5,402 and the total recoveries to 333,842.

Pakistan has the same as Saudi Arabia and has gone through a period of corona peaks in June. In Pakistan the overall number of coronavirus cases has grown to 332,993. New 11 more deaths and 6,806 new cases were detected over last 24 hours (31 October).

Morocco is the second African country in terms of the number of patients with COVID-19 and the number of cases has been increasing since August. In Morocco, the overall number of coronavirus cases has grown to 219,084, while the death toll rose to 3,695.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the Middle East to report the first cases of COVID-19 and now bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 132,629. The UAE experienced a declining trend in August and the incidence and mortality rate is now increasing.

Qatar had bad days in May and June and reached its peak of corona. The number of patients is now more stable than before with about 200 patients per day. Total number of confirmed cases in Qatar raising to 132,556.

Kuwait has seen rising numbers since mid-May, and Oman has risen again since crossing the corona peak in July.

Egypt another country in the region reported 107,376 cases as the total number of infections and the death toll to 6,258. Egypt has had a declining rate of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus since August.

In Bahrain, the number of COVID-19 infections increased to 81,466, while the death toll went up to 320. The trend is still increasing.

The number of patients in Lebanon has been increasing since August, before that it was less than about 50 people per day, and now with the daily diagnosis of 800 patients, the total number of patients in this country has reached to 81,228.

Jordan corona statistics has been steadily rising since mid-September with more cases being identified. Before that the number of people living with the disease in the country was below 100 per day. Now Jordan has 72,607 patients with COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine has also increased since late June. Now Palestine reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and 2 fatalities on 31 October, raising the total number of infections to 53,520 and the death toll to 483.

In Syria, the number of total cases reported 5,683 including 285 deaths and 1,937 recoveries. The trend of disease in Syria has also been on the rise since August.

It seems that the decrease in people’s sensitivity to health protocols has led to an increase in the corona virus in recent months in the countries of the region, which doubles the concerns of health officials as the winter season approaches. Most countries have reintroduced restrictions to reduce the incidence and mortality of the disease.

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 46 million confirmed cases in 218 countries and about 1.1 million deaths. The virus, which causes the respiratory infection COVID 19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020 and declared a global pandemic by the WHO on 11 March.

Coronavirus cases have risen over the last few months in several regions of the world. Europe is currently seeing the steepest rise in new cases. The US has recorded about 235,000 deaths from coronavirus – the world’s highest official death toll.

As of 29 October 2020, the global cumulative incidence reached 46,054,289 reported cases and 1,195,945 associated deaths.

Sourse: worldometers