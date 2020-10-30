Date :Friday, October 30th, 2020 | Time : 20:15 |ID: 178775 | Print

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil: Terrorism has no place in Islam

SHAFAQNA- Arsenal player Mesut Ozil tweeted a picture of himself at the holy city of Mecca along with a quote from the Quran , which read: “Whosoever kills an innocent human being, it shall be as is he has killed all mankind and whoever saves the life of one, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind”.

“Terrorism has no place in Islam”, he wrote above the picture .

 

