Shia students victims of ISIS bombing in Kabul +Photo

SHAFAQNA- More than forty Shia students were killed in the bombing by ISIS terrorist which took place last Saturday, October 25th, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Last Saturday, ISIS terrorist organization committed a mass massacre of Shia university students in Afghanistan. Targeting the Al-Kawthar Institute in Kabul, ISIS killed about forty Shia students, and wounded many others.

According to the health ministry, most of the victims were students aged between 15 and 26, Al Jazeera mentions.

The suicide operation took place in an area of western Kabul where is the home to many members of the country’s Shia community, a religious minority in Afghanistan who have been targeted by ISIS before.