Lebanese army stressed the secrecy of border talks with Israel

SHAFQANA- The Lebanese army today (Thursday) reaffirmed its commitment to keeping secret the details of the UN-sponsored negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime borders with Israrl.

The Lebanese Army Command said in a statement that since the beginning of the first round of indirect technical talks to draw maritime borders, some media outlets have published analyzes and information that is sometimes attributed to the head of the Lebanese negotiating team and sometimes to one of the team members or persons associated with the team members.

The Lebanese Army Command stressed that the head and members of the negotiating team fully adhere to the army’s orders not to comment or leak information about the negotiating sessions.

Today, the third round of talks on the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two Lebanese delegations and Israel was held at the UN headquarters in southern Lebanon, with the participation of the United States.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English