Date :Friday, October 30th, 2020 | Time : 23:57 |ID: 178797 | Print

Lebanese army stressed the secrecy of border talks with Israel

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Lebanese army today (Thursday) reaffirmed its commitment to keeping secret the details of the UN-sponsored negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime borders with Israrl.

The Lebanese Army Command said in a statement that since the beginning of the first round of indirect technical talks to draw maritime borders, some media outlets have published analyzes and information that is sometimes attributed to the head of the Lebanese negotiating team and sometimes to one of the team members or persons associated with the team members.
The Lebanese Army Command stressed that the head and members of the negotiating team fully adhere to the army’s orders not to comment or leak information about the negotiating sessions.

Today, the third round of talks on the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two Lebanese delegations and Israel was held at the UN headquarters in southern Lebanon, with the participation of the United States.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

 

You might also like
Protest of Israelis of Ethiopian descent, over police shooting+ Video
Lebanon blamed Israel for attempts to split ME
Tunisian Islamic scholar scolds KSA over condoning of Israel
Prominent Muslim cleric sentenced to 28 months in Israeli prison
Israel, East Jerusalem al-Quds Israel arrests 10 people, demolishes 3 Palestinian homes
48 homes of resistance fighters demolished by Israel
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *