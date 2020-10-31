https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/0BA5B033-19C7-4508-AA8D-2538EEE33677.jpeg 253 570 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-31 00:29:022020-10-31 00:29:02Washing the dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the eve of blessed birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)+ Photos
Washing the dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the eve of blessed birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- The dome of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) was washed on the eve of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
On the eve of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the servants of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) washed its holy dome.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
