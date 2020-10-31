Date :Saturday, October 31st, 2020 | Time : 00:29 |ID: 178804 | Print

Washing the dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the eve of blessed birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The dome of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) was washed on the eve of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

