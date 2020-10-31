Demonstrations of the Iraqi people in condemnation of insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH)+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- Coinciding with the celebrations of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, was the scene of protests against the insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France.

Iraqi protesters demonstrated in various parts of Baghdad, calling for a boycott of French goods, condemning the insult to the Prophet of Humanity and Mercy.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English