Do American Muslim votes matter in final results of 2020 US Presidential Election?

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: The 2020 United States presidential election is the strangest presidential elections in the history of the United States. The threat of COVID19 is dictating the course of political and social events surrounding the elections. Citizens are forced to vote through mail, adding more complexity to the already complex electoral system. In such a context, the question is whether American Muslims votes matter in the presidential elections’ final results?

The report, titled “American Muslim Poll 2020: Amid Pandemic and Protest” was released by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), a think tank based in Washington, D.C., and focused on American Muslims. The survey showed that in 2020, 78% of eligible Muslims report being registered to vote, up from 60% four years ago, Wbez told.

American Muslims are one of the most ethnically and racially diverse groups

The American Muslims are a vibrant young community with vivid ethnic and racial diversity. They are sharply divided along political and racial lines when it comes to their views on the United States presidential election and hot-button social issues. American Muslims mainly live in large cities. About 58% were born overseas. Another 18% were born in America to one or more parents who are first-generation migrants. About a quarter (24%) of American Muslims are considered native to the US.

A large segment (41%) of Muslims identify as white, almost one-third (28%) are Asian (including South Asian), one-fifth (20%) are Black and about 8% are Hispanic. They are immigrants and US-born, professionals and laborers, and conservatives and liberals. Naturally, this diversity means that they care about many issues and may hold differing opinions on how best to tackle them, according to Arab American News.

Shifting patterns in Muslim voting

Over the past 20 years, American Muslims’ preferences have shifted markedly. Prior to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, an estimated 80% of non-African-American Muslims were Republican voters, while the majority of African-American Muslims voted for the Democratic candidate Al Gore. Muslims voted overwhelmingly for George W. Bush, in part because of his public stand against the use of secret evidence in the nation’s courts. This voting pattern changed in the post-September 11 era, when George W. Bush’s administration and the Republican Party spearheaded the “war on terror”.

The rhetoric of the war on terror, intrusive surveillance of Muslims under the Patriot Act and military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq have created a noticeable anti-Muslim atmosphere in the US. As a consequence, American Muslims vote for Bush plummeted to a mere 7% in the 2004 elections. Muslims concerned about the erosion of civil rights in the post-9/11 era voted for Sen. John Kerry. A significant shift by Muslim voters to the Democrats culminated in the support for Barack Obama in the 2008 elections. Almost 90 percent of American Muslim voters picked Barack Obama. The same trend continued with Muslims overwhelmingly voting for Democrats in the 2016 elections, with 82% of votes going to Hillary Clinton. By 2018, Muslim support for the Republican Party was only 10%, CAIR mentioned. So, it is this willingness to swing between parties that makes Muslim voters so important in close elections.

Muslim voters can become a determining factor

Quantitatively, the number of Muslim voters is by no means a determining factor in this or any national voting. According to latest statistics by Pew Research Center, published in 2017, the total number of American Muslims is estimated at 3.45 million people; representing about 1.1% of the total population. In 2016, motivated by Trump’s hostile statements against Muslims, more than one million American Muslims got themselves registered to vote. Despite this being a record number of registered Muslim voters in US elections history, they could not influence the final result of the elections, and Trump became the president.

Qualitatively, the growing political and social impact of the young American Muslims could play an unexpected role in shifting the usual balance of votes. Islamist civil society organizations, Muslim student associations, and independent Muslim individuals became highly active on the political and social fronts, Thelevantnews told. Rather than cowering and hiding, American Muslims have stepped up their civic engagement. For though they are small in number, they are often significant in potential.

Who will American Muslims vote for in the US elections?

American Muslims, however, are often torn between the anti-Muslim rhetoric and xenophobia of President Donald Trump and the perception that Democrats undermine public morality on social issues. But, they will look at the overall picture of the future under either one of the major candidates and will then they make a decision about who to vote for.

American Muslims, don’t believe that the lives of their communities will drastically change under a Biden administration, but they believe that they can at least alleviate some of Trump’s harm and continue to build power and movements for the future. It is unclear if Trump’s poor handling of the pandemic has caused a decline in Muslim support for Trump. But two other actions of his still concern Muslim voters.

First, the executive order came to be known as the “Muslim ban” and was criticised for targeting Muslims “because of their faith”. The ban had a huge impact on the freedom of travel for many American Muslims who were not citizens, according to Shutter Stock. The second was the 2018 move of the US embassy in Israel to Bayt Al-Maqdis, in effect recognising it as a capital of Israel. This infuriated Muslims.

The March 2020 ISPU poll, however, found American Muslim voters support for Trump had increased to 30%, as Muslim voters believed Trump to be a good manager of the economy and unwilling to take part in Middle East wars. The same ISPU poll showed 31% of white Muslims supported Trump as opposed to 8% of Black and Arab Muslims and 6% of Asian Muslims.

American Muslims expect Biden to make promises to review the “the watchlist” if elected. This is the US government’s terrorist screening database, which contains the names of individuals barred from boarding commercial flights. Many Muslims feel the policy unfairly targets innocent Muslims. While George Bush introduced the policy, it was extensively applied under the Obama-Biden administration.

Another important point worth to be mentioned is the fact that, avoidance by both candidates of Middle East issues in the current campaign and in the presidential debates is another concerning factor for Muslim voters. They have been left unclear where the candidates stand on important foreign policy matters.

But, it should be borne in mind that the Muslim turnout could determine the outcomes in the marginal swing states of Florida, Ohio, Virginia and particularly Michigan. The estimated Muslim population in Michigan is 3%, The Conversation reported. This margin is enough to determine the result for the state where Trump edged Hillary Clinton by 0.23% of the vote in 2016. A large Muslim turnout and support for Joe Biden may be enough to switch the colour of swing states such as Michigan to blue and hand the White House to the Democrats in the 2020 presidential election.