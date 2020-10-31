https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/YEMEN-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-31 10:07:442020-10-31 10:07:44Hundreds of Yemenis protest Macron’s anti-Islam remarks
Hundreds of Yemenis protest Macron’s anti-Islam remarks
SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Yemenis on Friday held a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s anti-Islam comments.
Protesters gathered at the Freedom Square in the Taiz province following Friday prayers.
Holding banners, the protesters chanted slogans defending the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam against the French insults, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!