Hundreds of Yemenis protest Macron's anti-Islam remarks

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Yemenis on Friday held a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s anti-Islam comments.

Protesters gathered at the Freedom Square in the Taiz province following Friday prayers.

Holding banners, the protesters chanted slogans defending the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam against the French insults, according to AA.

 

