What is the ruling for Khoms of wealth for a child below legal age? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Khoms of wealth for a child below legal age.

Question: Is the Khoms payable from wealth of children below legal age?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Wajib for the father to pay Khoms of underage child’s wealth, and can pay it from the wealth of the child.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA