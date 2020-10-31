https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-10-31 10:17:022020-10-31 10:17:02What is the ruling for Khoms of wealth for a child below legal age? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What is the ruling for Khoms of wealth for a child below legal age? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Khoms of wealth for a child below legal age.
Question: Is the Khoms payable from wealth of children below legal age?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Wajib for the father to pay Khoms of underage child’s wealth, and can pay it from the wealth of the child.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!