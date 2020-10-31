Date :Saturday, October 31st, 2020 | Time : 10:17 |ID: 178860 | Print

What is the ruling for Khoms of wealth for a child below legal age? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Khoms of wealth for a child below legal age.

Question: Is the Khoms payable from wealth of children below legal age?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Wajib for the father to pay Khoms of underage child’s wealth, and can pay it from the wealth of the child.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

