Unity Is Path to Revival of Islamic Civilization, Pakistani Scholar say

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Pakistani scholar underlined the need to promote Muslim unity, saying it is the path toward reviving Islamic civilization.

Addressing the 34th International Islamic Unity Conference on Friday, Abdul Mateen Akhunzada said, “Today is the time for reviving the Islamic Ummah. That is to say, how can we help the Ummah move toward unity, toward a beautiful life, toward peace and security?”

He said Islam is a religion that is well-matched with humans’ Fitrat (nature), adding that the religion has introduced a system for life that ensures humanity’s progress and growth. The scholar further underlined that through unity, the Islamic Ummah can revive Islamic civilization in different fields, including economy, politics, culture, etc.

The International Islamic Unity Conference, which is organized annually on the occasion of the Islamic Unity Week, is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The closing ceremony of this year’s conference will be held on the eve of the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) (November 2).

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on November 3 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates is celebrated every year as the Islamic Unity Week.

Late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini (RA) declared the occasion as the Islamic Unity Week back in the 1980s.