Date :Saturday, October 31st, 2020 | Time : 12:55 |ID: 178899 | Print

Photos: 4th anniversary of Mosul liberation

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of 4th anniversary of Iraq military’s offensive and liberation of Mosul, National Geographic published some photos taken in October 2016.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG7lucKDkdG/?igshid=otgup4e8ya9

 

You might also like
Iran: Iraq never lets aliens to disrupt calm
Beautiful images from Ancient Mosul
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's very important stances and warnings about recent events in Iraq
Iran's President :Iraqi politicians play a key role in security and stability
Imam Ali's (AS) Shrine closing to pilgrims on Qadr Nights, Eid Al-Fitr
Minibus bombing outside Iraq’s Karbala kills 12, injures 5
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *