Doctors at Al-Kafeel Hospital successfully replaced coronary and aortic valves of a 33-year-old patient

SHAFAQNA- AL Kafeel: A medical team at Al-Kafeel Specialist Hospital announced its success in treating a 33-year-old patient suffering from narrow aortic and coronary valves. The specialist in adult heart surgery at the hospital, the Turkish Doctor, Dr. Bashir Akpinar, stated: “Our medical team succeeded in replacing two valves for a 33-year-old patient,” indicating that “the two valves were replaced by mechanical ones.”

Dr. Akpinar added: “The number of operations we performed at Al-Kafeel Hospital reached more than (400) operations, with success rates reaching (98%). The success of the operations is due to the hospital’s advanced technologies and the experienced medical team in the hospital’s operating theaters.”