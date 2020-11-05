Flooring Qibla gate of Al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- AL Kafeel: The Department of Engineering Projects at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine announced that it has started the paving work to clad the floor of the Qibla gate of the shrine of Abal-Fadhlal-Abbas (peace be upon him), which includes the area extending from the yard overlooking it which was cladded earlier this year, all the way to the point of contact with the floor of the holy sanctuary.

The head of the department, Eng. Dia Majid Al-Sa’egh, said: “The Qibla Gate is considered the main gate of the al-Abbas’s holy shrine. After the completion of the modernization, expansion and development of its front façade and the completion of the Islamic decoration and inscriptions for the gate’s ceiling and walls, the cladding works of its floor has started by breaking and removing the temporary concrete covering it, then taking the necessary measurements in line with the height of the floor with the sanctuary and the entrances of the gate, as it will be cladded with a good quality alabaster.

It is noteworthy that the gate project fall within a large and vital project, which is the expansion of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, to accommodate the largest number of visitors and Hussaini processions entering this shrine. The gates were executed by the Ard Al-Quds Construction Contracting Company and under direct and field supervision by the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine.