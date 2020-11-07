Date :Saturday, November 7th, 2020 | Time : 08:00 |ID: 178920 | Print

Iraq: Al-Kafeel Hospital doctors use a modern surgical method to remove parotid salivary gland tumors

SHAFAQNA- AL Kafeel: A medical team at Al-Kafeel Specialist Hospital announced succeeding in removing a tumor in the parotid salivary gland using a modern surgical method from the United States of America.
The maxillofacial specialist at the hospital, Dr. Radwan Al-Taie, said: Our medical team succeeded in removing a tumor from the parotid salivary gland of a 30-year-old patient, which is the first of its kind in Iraq, as it was performed by the method of surgical opening around the ear flap by other than the methods that were previously approved in such operations.
Indicating that this operation does not leave a trace on the face, and it is a modern method in the field of surgical techniques, and it was approved in the United States of America and transferred to Al-Kafeel Specialist Hospital.
It should be noted that Al-Kafeel Specialist Hospital always strives to provide treatment with the latest technology, because it has modern advanced medical equipment, in addition to its medical staff, which made the hospital’s services comparable to international hospitals.

