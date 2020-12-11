Book: “Imamate and the Imams” by Ayatullah Ibrahim Amini

SHAFAQNA-Hawzah News Agency :The Government Issue does not belong to a certain time and place either. In fact, the need for legitimate Islamic government has always been a preliminary need of the Islamic Ummah.

The recognition of Imam, mentioned in the traditions, is not merely being familiar with his identification; rather it is recognition of his brilliant scientific, practical, ethical, and virtuous personality.

In other words, if we consider the Imam as the source of all religious sciences, teachings, and verdicts, every Muslim should refer to the Imam –as an original reliable source– for learning his religious duties. As a result, research for recognizing the true Imam – for acquiring religious sciences– is a major duty of every Muslim, who thinks of his salvation in this world and the Hereafter. It is clear that such an important duty does not belong to a certain age and is necessary in all times.

In fact, Muslims in all eras should attempt to recognize the infallible Imam of their age –introduced by Prophet Muhammad (S) along with the Holy Quran as two reliable scientific sources– and benefit from his virtuous speech and behavior.

Moreover, since only an infallible Imam is introduced from Allah to rule the Islamic Ummah (nation), as the Prophet’s true successor, people in all ages should discover the true Imam and ruler and help establish the Islamic government.

The above mentioned book is written for the youth in four chapters:

The first chapter is about definition of Imamate and privileges of the Imams.

The second chapter is about Prophet Muhammad (S)’s Household, as mentioned in the Holy Quran and the traditions.

The third chapter discusses the Imamate reasons.

Finally, chapter four introduces the infallible Imams (a.s.), specific reasons for Imamate of each of them, virtues, ethical values, knowledge, worship, and moral journey of these selected servants toward the Exalted Allah.