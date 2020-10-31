Egyptian PM arrives in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today (Saturday) at the head of a delegation.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the visit of the Egyptian delegation was a continuation of in-depth consultations held by the Egyptian Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein in Cairo, where he had met and talked with Egyptian officials including the president and prime minister.

“The two sides will sign several memoranda of understanding that will strengthen bilateral relations between Baghdad and Cairo and strengthen joint trilateral diplomatic action between Baghdad, Cairo and Amman,” said Ahmed al-Sahaf, a spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Noting that meetings will be held between the Iraqi and Egyptian joint committees, he added: “Iraq will host a number of Egyptian ministers in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, housing, education and culture.”

Al-Sahaf noted that Iraq insists on continuing these efforts and relations based on common and equal interests.

