AQR holds “Imam Ridha’s (A.S) political life” contest

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs has held the cultural contest of “Imam Reza’s (AS) character and political life” for the holy shrine’s foreign pilgrims in four living languages, said director of the office Seyyed Mohammad Javad Hasheminejad.

Hasheminejad added: “The contest was held on cyberspace platform concurrent with martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ridha(AS) and in four languages of Arabic, Azeri, Urdu, and English.” Referring to two books published by the organization as main sources for the contest, he addressed the event as an opportunity to promote people’s level of knowledge and time of studying.

Getting contacts and interactions with new people and getting familiarity with political and spiritual aspects of Imam Ridha’s (AS) life were introduced by the director of the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs as the achievements of this cultural contest. Hasheminejad went on to say: “Questions of the contest were sent via email and social networks; the move provided participants with valuable collections of Imam Ridha’s (AS) traditions as well.” Hasheminejad brought his remarks to end by saying: “Over 1000 people with different languages participated in this contest and eight people from each language were awarded with cultural gifts.