Macron contacts with Pope emphasizing the fight against extremism

SHAFAQNA- The French president contacted the world’s Catholic leader and stressed his country’s relentless fight against extremism.

The French president’s office announced that Emmanuel Macron had made a telephone call with Pope Francis.

“In this call, Emmanuel Macron stressed France’s relentless fight against extremism so that all French people can live in peace and without fear. The Pope also expressed his support for the French people,” the statement said.

The statement continued: “Both the Pope and Emmanuel Macron have a similar stance and view on the complete rejection of terrorism and the ideology of hatred, which leads to division, killing and the destruction of peace and reconciliation.” They stressed the importance of interfaith dialogue.

The French government has decided to step up security around Christian places of worship on the weekends, which coincide with All Saints’ Day, following a recent knife attack in Nice that caused three people to be killed.

