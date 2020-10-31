A car attack on Masjid al-Haram in Mecca+ videos

SHAFAQNA- The official spokesman for the Emirate of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region Sultan Al-Dosari, said: Security officials in Mecca took the necessary measures in the event of a collision of a car with one of the doors of Masjid al-Haram as a result of its deviation while driving at high speed on one of the roads adjacent to the southern courtyard of the Masjid al-Haram.

The spokesman said that the incident took place at 10:30 last night, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

He added: “After the arrest of this person, it became clear that he is a Saudi citizen and his condition is not normal and then the person has been referred to the prosecutor’s office.”

Last night, cyberspace users shared a video clip of a car entering the exterior of the Masjid al-Haram at high speed.

The video shows the car entering the outskirts of the Masjid al-Haram, then colliding with one of the doors, which users said was the 89th door, and apparently no one was injured.

Published videos show the driver of the car lying on the ground with security forces tying his hands and feet.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English