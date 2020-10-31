Date :Saturday, October 31st, 2020 | Time : 15:18 |ID: 178973 | Print

Iran is ready to send rescue teams to Turkey’s quake-hit area

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Head of Iranian National Disaster Management Organization Esmaeil Najjar said on Saturday in a message to his Turkish counterpart that Iran is ready to send rescue and relief teams to help Turkey’s quake-stricken people.

A 6.6-Richter earth-quake hit western city of Izmir in Turkey, which killed 24 and injured 799 people.In his message to Mehmet Güllüoglu, Esmaeil Najjar also expressed condolences to the government, and people of Turkey and prayed for quick recovery of the injured people in the quake and patience for the bereaved families.

You might also like
More than 500 flights are allowed to take place in Iran's int'l airport for Arbaeen
Arab world cultural figures urge removal of US sanctions against Iran
Iran’s Zarif: JCPOA left nothing untold
Rouhani: US can impose neither negotiations, nor war on Iran
Turkish translation of "Entire book of Nahj al-Balagha” launched in Turkey
Iran restore JCPOA commitments if US lift sanctions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *