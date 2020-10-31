https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/63763_358.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-31 15:31:222020-10-31 15:35:37Dome of Imam Ali's (AS) shrine washed ahead of Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Birthday
Dome of Imam Ali’s (AS) shrine washed ahead of Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Birthday
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: As the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) nears, the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, was washed.
The staff of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine washed the dome as the mausoleum is expected to host a lot of pilgrims on the auspicious occasion, which falls on the 17th day of the lunar Hijri Month of Rabi Al-Awwal according to Shia belief.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!