Kashmir Shutdown to protests Modi govt’s new land laws

SHAFAQNA- Shops and businesses are shut in several parts of Kashmir to protest against the Modi govt’s new land laws .

Pro-India politicians in Kashmir have also criticised the laws, which came into effect on Tuesday and allow any of its nationals to buy land in the region, and accused India of putting Kashmir’s land up for sale.

The shutdown call was made by a separatist group headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who condemned the new laws as part of New Delhi’s “policy of permanent demographic change”.

Government forces in riot gear patrolled streets in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar on Saturday, AlJazeera reported.