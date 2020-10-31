Date :Saturday, October 31st, 2020 | Time : 16:13 |ID: 178980 | Print

Kashmir Shutdown to protests Modi govt’s new land laws

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shops and businesses are shut in several parts of Kashmir to protest against the Modi govt’s new land laws .

Pro-India politicians in Kashmir have also criticised the laws, which came into effect on Tuesday and allow any of its nationals to buy land in the region, and accused India of putting Kashmir’s land up for sale.

The shutdown call was made by a separatist group headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who condemned the new laws as part of New Delhi’s “policy of permanent demographic change”.

Government forces in riot gear patrolled streets in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar on Saturday, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Kashmir :50 detained in crackdown on Shia Muslims by Indian police
Muslim doctors in Mumbai battle stress, stigma to fight COVID-19
"Unemployed youth, mostly Muslims, being roped in by IS in Bengal border" says Indian official
BJP plans to replicate Muslims citizenship ban across India+ Video
FIRST UNITED NATIONS REPORT ON KASHMIR CONDEMNS INDIA'S ATROCITIES
India's top court to hear legal challenges on Revoking of Kashmir in October
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *