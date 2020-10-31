Freedom of speech has limits, Canada PM Trudeau says

SHAFAQNA- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that free speech was “not without limits” and should not “arbitrarily and needlessly hurt” certain communities.

“We will always defend freedom of expression,” Trudeau said in response to a question about the right to show a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), as France’s Charlie Hebdo magazine did. “But freedom of expression is not without limits,” he added. “We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet”, news18 reported.