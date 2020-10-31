Iraq , Egypt to boost bilateral ties

SHAFAQNA-“Iraq has the desire to build better relations with Egypt and a strategic partnership because it is essential for regional security and stability”,Prime Minister al-Kadhimi said in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart.

“We want to develop tripartite cooperation within the framework of economic integration and strategic cooperation, especially in these circumstances in which we all face the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in oil prices, and the resulting economic and social challenges,” al-Kadhimi said.

For his part, Madbouly said “today is a historic day” to the relations between the two countries.

He said that the two sides agreed to implement a number of projects by Egyptian companies through the mechanism of oil for reconstruction.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived in Baghdad on an official visit on Saturday. Later in the day, Madbouly met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and the two discussed latest regional developments , Xinhua reported.