Boris Johnson announces four-week lockdown in England

SHAFAQNA-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced four-week lockdown in England.

Johnson, at a hastily convened news conference in Downing Street after news of a lockdown leaked to local media, said that the one-month lockdown across England would kick in at a minute past midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2, Reuters reported.

The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day .