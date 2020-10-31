https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/43428_222.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-31 20:38:012020-10-31 20:38:01Boris Johnson announces four-week lockdown in England
Boris Johnson announces four-week lockdown in England
SHAFAQNA-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced four-week lockdown in England.
Johnson, at a hastily convened news conference in Downing Street after news of a lockdown leaked to local media, said that the one-month lockdown across England would kick in at a minute past midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2, Reuters reported.
The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day .
