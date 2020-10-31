Date :Saturday, October 31st, 2020 | Time : 20:38 |ID: 179059 | Print

Boris Johnson announces four-week lockdown in England

SHAFAQNA-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced four-week lockdown in England.

Johnson, at a hastily convened news conference in Downing Street after news of a lockdown leaked to local media, said that the one-month lockdown across England would kick in at a minute past midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2, Reuters reported.

The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day .

