Jordan records highest daily COVID death

SHAFAQNA- Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Jordan hit a high record on Saturday (31 October) as 57 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the virus outbreak in the country.

The Jordanian Ministry of Health announced that 2,301 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 72,607.

This statistic shows a decrease in the number of people infected with the virus in one day; So that earlier on October 28, 3.087 cases, and on October 29, 3.443 cases, and on October 30, 3.921 cases were recorded.

The Jordanian Ministry of Health added: “Over the past day, 57 new deaths have been registered due to the virus, and so far the total number of victims of this pandemic in Jordan has reached to 829 deaths.”

This is the highest death rate in a single day since the outbreak of coronavirus in this country. The death toll was 32 on October 28, 40 on October 29, and 32 on October 30.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.