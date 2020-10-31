Inauguration of Astan Quds Hossaini 100-bed hospital in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hossaini (A.S) announced that it has opened a 100-bed hospital in Babil province of Iraq for patients with Corona disease.

“Hossein Reza”, the head of the engineering projects department of the Astan Quds Hussaini (A.S) in Karbala, announced the opening of a 100-bed hospital in the medical city of Marjan in Babil province.

He said: “This hospital is for quarantine and treatment of patients affected by Coronavirus, and this medical center with an area of ​​1400 square meters has a central oxygen system and a negative pressure system to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the center, and also an intensive care unit and a dialysis ward were built in this hospital.”

The official of Astan Quds Hossaini (A.S) concluded that after the end of the outbreak of Coronavirus and treatment of these patients, the hospital will become an important center for providing medical services to the people of this province.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 1,997 new cases of the Coronavirus were reported last night, bringing the total number of infected people to 2,862,000, and 48 patients lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 10,910.

The latest Worldometers data show that Iraq ranks 17th and 19th in the world in terms of morbidity and mortality due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, respectively, while among the countries of the Arab world it has the highest statistics in both cases.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English