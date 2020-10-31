Iraqi president met with the Egyptian PM

SHAFAQNA– Iraqi President Barham Salih met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa al-Madbouly and stressed Baghdad’s efforts to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two countries in order to reduce tensions and establish peace in the region.

At the beginning of the meeting; Barham Salih asked the Egyptian Prime Minister to send his greetings to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the level of bilateral cooperation and strengthening the activities of the Joint High Committee of Iraq and Egypt through agreed understandings and agreements.

The meeting highlighted the deep historical and friendly relations between the two nations of Iraq and Egypt and stressed the importance of strengthening these relations in all economic, political and security fields and coordinating positions to establish security and stability in the region. And the development of mutual relations between the two countries was appreciated.

The President of Iraq and the Prime Minister of Egypt also reviewed the latest situation in the Arab countries and the region and the efforts of Iraq and Egypt to strengthen the framework for trilateral cooperation with Egypt; and they stressed the importance of continuing all these efforts to fight terrorism and extremism and reduce tensions.

On the other hand, the Egyptian Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Barham Salih emphasizing the will of Egypt to develop the prospects of constructive cooperation with Iraq in various fields in order to achieve the aspirations and wishes of the brotherly people of Egypt and Iraq to achieve progress and Stability.

