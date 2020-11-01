Rohingya wants to co-exist with Rakhine, Activists claims

SHAFAQNA-Twenty-nine Rohingya rights defenders in a joint statement claimed the persecuted people want peaceful co-existence with Rakhine.

“The show of solidarity between Rohingya and Rakhine people, who are both suffering under the Tatmadaw [Myanmar Army] is clearly making the Tatmadaw nervous and they are trying to instill discord between our two people,” said the statement,AA reported.

Referring to rising tensions between Rohingya and Rakhine residents, the statement accused the Myanmar army of stepping up a “propaganda war.”