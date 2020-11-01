Date :Sunday, November 1st, 2020 | Time : 07:30 |ID: 179079 | Print

Rohingya wants to co-exist with Rakhine, Activists claims

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Twenty-nine Rohingya rights defenders in a joint statement claimed the persecuted people want peaceful co-existence with Rakhine.

“The show of solidarity between Rohingya and Rakhine people, who are both suffering under the Tatmadaw [Myanmar Army] is clearly making the Tatmadaw nervous and they are trying to instill discord between our two people,” said the statement,AA reported.

Referring to rising tensions between Rohingya and Rakhine residents, the statement accused the Myanmar army of stepping up a “propaganda war.”

You might also like
UN warned: any attempt to return Rohingya Muslims would risk more deaths
Rohingya Muslims Face Difficult Ramadan in Refugee Camps
Hundreds Of Rohingya Refugees Stuck At Sea With ‘Zero Hope’
Calls for Relief from Rohingya Muslims Following a New Wave of Violence
Myanmar Rejects ICC Probe over Crimes against Rohingya Muslims
Hundreds march in Yangon over official label for Muslim minority
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *