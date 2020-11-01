https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/mosque.jpg 486 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-01 07:13:052020-11-01 07:13:05France: Arson attack targets mosque
France: Arson attack targets mosque
SHAFAQNA- An unidentified arsonist attempted to set fire to a mosque in Chateaudun, France.
The General Secretary of Islamic Confederation National Opinion (CİMG), Fatih Saikir said someone poured a can of gasoline onto the mosque and started a fire but it was extinguished without growing but the building sustained damage. There were no casualties.
Mosque officials filed a complaint, according to Saikir, who said police went to the mosque and conducted an investigation, AA reported.
A police statement said the incident was considered an attempted arson and camera records will be examined within the scope of the investigation.
