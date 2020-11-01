Date :Sunday, November 1st, 2020 | Time : 08:44 |ID: 179098 | Print

Armenia, Azerbaijan again accuse each other of bombing residential areas

SHAFAQNA- Armenia and Azerbaijan have again accused each other of bombing residential areas in defiance of a pact to avoid the deliberate targeting of civilians in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Shelling was reported by both sides on Saturday within hours of the latest agreement to defuse the conflict, reached after talks in Geneva between the two countries’ foreign ministers and envoys from France, Russia and the United States, Aljazeera told.

The agreement with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group fell short of what would have been a fourth truce since the fighting began on September 27.

