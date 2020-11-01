https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/en.shafaqna-non-Muslims-Prophet.png 335 526 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-01 10:50:452020-11-01 10:55:18What non-Muslims have said about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
What non-Muslims have said about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is the message of @jawadqazwini about what non-Muslims have said about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAnIQiAcYu/?igshid=pco7gshote52
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!