Suspect arrested in France’s Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest

SHAFAQNA- A suspect has been arrested after the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest outside his church in the French city of Lyon.

The priest, who was shot at around 16h CET on Saturday, is in a serious condition, police sources told AFP news agency. Police originally said the gunman was on the run.

A person that corresponded to the description given by witnesses is now in police custody, according to the the public prosecutor of Lyon, Nicolas Jacquet. But the suspect was not carrying a gun at the time of the arrest, Euronews reported.

At this stage of the investigation, the motive is still unknown but it comes three days after an Islamic extremist killed three people in a church in Nice.