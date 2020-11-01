Third stage of Hajj Umrah begins after Corona outbreak

SHAFAQNA- The third phase of the Umrah Hajj ceremony after the outbreak of the Coronavirus began at midnight on Saturday (Sunday) with the implementation of preventive health measures and the presence of pilgrims from all countries.

“The third Umrah ceremony after the outbreak of the Coronavirus began at midnight on Saturday Mecca time with the presence of Saudi citizens and foreign nationals.

A few hours ago, Saudi Arabia announced that it would allow the performance of Hajj Umrah for those coming from outside Saudi Arabia with restrictions. This is the first time since the suspension of the Hajj for non-Saudi citizens due to the consequences of the Coronavirus.

Accordingly, in the third stage, considering the preventive health measures in the Masjid al-Haram, the capacity of 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers per day has been considered.

In this regard, the official Twitter account of the Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabi posted pictures of the pilgrims performing Umrah in the courtyard of the Masjid al-Haram in accordance with the third stage of performing Umrah, which had previously been approved by Saudi officials.

In the first stage, Saudi citizens and residents were allowed to perform Umrah with a capacity of 30%, ie 6,000 pilgrims per day.

In the second phase, on October 18, pilgrimage and praying for Saudi citizens and residents began with a capacity of 75%, ie 15,000 pilgrims and 40,000 worshipers per day.

In the third phase, which began on November 1, Umrah will be performed for citizens and residents inside and outside Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers.

But in the fourth stage, by confirming that the dangers of this epidemic have disappeared. Performing Umrah will be fully permitted for all citizens and residents inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

In the first three stages, the capacity of the Masjid al-Haram has been considered according to the observance of health protocols, while in the fourth stage, the full capacity of this place will be used.

Last March, Riyadh decided to suspend Umrah due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to hold Umrah ceremonies only in the presence of the country’s citizens.

The Saudi Ministry of Health reported yesterday (Saturday) that in addition to 433 cases improved, 19 cases of death and 402 new cases affected by Coronavirus were registered.

The ministry added in a statement that the number of patients has increased to 347,282 so far, of which 5,402 have died and 842,333 have improved.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English