What is the indicator of a devout society according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Never a society will be a devout one unless the weak one can get his/her right from the strong one without stuttering [1]. Therefore, it is clear from this Hadith (narration) that in a true Islamic society, justice is administered equally for the rich and the poor.

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.