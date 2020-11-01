Date :Sunday, November 1st, 2020 | Time : 10:37 |ID: 179123 | Print

What is the indicator of a devout society according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Never a society will be a devout one unless the weak one can get his/her right from the strong one without stuttering [1]. Therefore, it is clear from this Hadith (narration) that in a true Islamic society, justice is administered equally for the rich and the poor.

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.

