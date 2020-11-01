‘Rasulullah (PBUH) Symbol of Humanity’ Webinar Planned in France

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of France will organize a webinar titled Rasulullah (PBUH) Symbol of Humanity” on the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Sheikh Abdulsalam Muhammad Abdullah, Al-Azhar teacher and expert in comparative religions from Egypt, Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli, Iranian cleric, Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, secretary general of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly, and Sheikh Badr bin Salim bin Hamdan Al-‘Ibri, researcher and author from Oman, will deliver speeches at the webinar.

It will be also addressed by Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Abulhassan Navab, president of the University of Religions and Denominations, Sheikh Khalid Almulla, head of the Iraqi Scholars’ Society, Sheikh Muiz Reza from Hazrat Zeynab (SA) Center of Paris, Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Ziauddin Makki, head of the Islamic Center of France and Jamal Al-Hami, head of the Islamic Studies Research Center of Paris.

The webinar will be held on November 3 from 7:30 p.m. local time.

It can be watched on YouTube and the Instagram page of the Islamic center.