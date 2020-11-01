Zarif elaborates on Iran’s peace plan for Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday elaborated on Iran’s peace plan for settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Zarif said that the Iranian plan does not seek to compete with other existing peace efforts such as those pursued by Minsk Group.

The Iranian minister said that Iran’s plan does not intend only to establish a temporary ceasefire in the battle zone.

“Rather, the Iranian peace plan is seeking to introduce a settlement to the conflict which will then lead to a complete withdrawal of forces from the occupied lands.”

The minister said that Iran is waiting for Azerbaijan and Armenia and other regional players such as Russia and Turkey to announce their viewpoints about the Iranian peace plan