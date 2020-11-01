FM deplores Iranian deaths at English Channel, says will take home bodies

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Foreign Ministry on Sunday deplored Iranian deaths at English Channel, saying that it will take home bodies of an Iranian family drowned in sea disaster two days ago.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs public relations department said in a statement on Sunday: the director general of the consular affairs and Iran Embassy in Paris , since the first moments of the tragic incident have taken necessary measures to take home bodies of the Iranian family.

The statement added : ” there are reports of authenticity and not confirmed in some media, it is obvious that the official announcement of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the center for public and media diplomacy.

The English Channel is an arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates Southern England from northern France and links to the southern part of the North Sea by the Strait of Dover at its northeastern end. It is the busiest shipping area in the world.

Four members of Kurdish-Iranian family drowned on Tuesday after the boat they were in capsized ferrying through the English Channel from France.